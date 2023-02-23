Images/Canva
What is
‘sushi terrorism’
Sushi is one of the most popular and celebrated dishes in Japan, and visitors often look forward to dining in Kaitenzushi, also known as conveyer belt sushi or sushi train.
But these much-loved sushi conveyor belts have horrified the Japanese after a number of viral videos show people violating all food and hygiene norms in these eateries.
Termed ‘sushi terrorism’ on Japanese social media, the video show pranksters messing up with food items, eating others' orders, and putting saliva on them.
These videos have caused an uproar in Japan, a country known to maintain high standards for cleanliness and hygiene.
Another video showed customers spoiling sushi plates by heaping wasabi on top of them.
BBC reported that the Gifu incident prompted a 5 per cent slump in the Sushiro parent company’s stock price.
