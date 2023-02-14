What if rajma makes you gassy?
Some people complain of feeling bloated after consuming rajma. To avoid this situation, Mac Singh, a dietitian, shared some helpful suggestions.
Always soak rajma a night before. Make sure you add a pinch of salt to reduce its excessive acidic content.
The next morning, wash it properly to remove the phytonutrient- haemagglutinin which hinders the absorption of nutrients.
Add ginger, haldi, hing, and curry leaves while preparing it.
Proper boiling of rajma is necessary.
Pair it with curd and mint chutney to reduce its acid content.
