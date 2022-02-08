https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.js What does Kareena Kapoor eat in a day? | The Indian Express

What does Kareena Kapoor eat in a day?

Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar spills food secrets, weight loss hacks

The nutritionist in her audiobook ‘Eating in the Age of Dieting’ — available on Audible — has shared tips that Kareena has been following all this time. Read on.

Starting your day with a power-packed breakfast: Eat it 60 to 90 minutes pre-workout to ensure that you are able to optimize muscle fiber recruitment during exercise.

Nimbu pani with kala namak, sugar, kesar and a bit of ginger as a mid-afternoon pick-me-up drink (a couple of hours post lunch)

It keeps the afternoon slump away. The kesar works miracles for the hair and skin while the ginger and kala namak combo leaves you feeling light and helps avoid bloating on hectic working days.

Dal-chawal-ghee or khichdi-dahi or doodhi sabzi and jowar roti with ghee for dinner

Kareena Kapoor/instagram

An early and wholesome dinner ensures good, restorative sleep that helps the hormones stay in a state of balance.