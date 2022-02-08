Kareena Kapoor/Instagram
What does Kareena Kapoor eat in a day?
Kareena Kapoor/Instagram
Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar spills food secrets, weight loss hacks
PEXELS
The nutritionist in her audiobook ‘Eating in the Age of Dieting’ — available on Audible — has shared tips that Kareena has been following all this time. Read on.
PEXELS
Starting your day with a power-packed breakfast: Eat it 60 to 90 minutes pre-workout to ensure that you are able to optimize muscle fiber recruitment during exercise.
PEXELS
Nimbu pani with kala namak, sugar, kesar and a bit of ginger as a mid-afternoon pick-me-up drink (a couple of hours post lunch)
PEXELS
It keeps the afternoon slump away. The kesar works miracles for the hair and skin while the ginger and kala namak combo leaves you feeling light and helps avoid bloating on hectic working days.
PEXELS
Dal-chawal-ghee or khichdi-dahi or doodhi sabzi and jowar roti with ghee for dinner
Kareena Kapoor/instagram
An early and wholesome dinner ensures good, restorative sleep that helps the hormones stay in a state of balance.