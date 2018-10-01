Visiting a restaurant? Here's your nutritionist-recommended meal plan.
(Source: Pexels)
If you love desserts, split it with your friends, nutritionist Hanisi Savla said.
(Source: Pexels)
Super-sized meal combinations might seem like a good deal, but they’re high in fat, calories, sugar and/or sodium.
(Source: Pexels)
To make your ordered food relatively healthy and fibrous, “ask for extra veggie toppings on wraps, burgers, pizzas and sandwiches”.
(Source: Pexels)
While eating out, look for dishes with whole grains – quinoa, brown rice, barley or oats.
(Source: Pexels)
Sauces, condiments, dressings, and spreads can also add fat and sodium to your meals. Ask for these on the side and then use them accordingly.
(Source: Pexels)
We all get tempted to order sweet beverages when eating out. However, replace them with low-fat milk.
(Source: Pexels)
Hanisi said that drinking water with your meals can ruin your digestion, leading to gut issues.
(Source: Pexels)