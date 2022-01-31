Healthy vegan protein sources for athletes
There are many myths around a vegan diet; one of the biggest being that it does not provide one with enough protein, calcium, iron, and vitamin D.
Haripriya N., executive nutritionist at the Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Chennai said it is "a myth that a vegan diet fails to support optimal performance in athletes.”
“Plant-based diets, which are typically low in saturated fat, high in complex carbohydrates, fiber, and nutrient-rich, can help to regulate and reduce body fat percentage which is associated with increased aerobic capacity.
This has been proven to improve their endurance resulting in better performance in the field.
Foods such as beans and legumes are rich sources of lysine, however, and leucine can be obtained from soy beans and lentils.
Foods such as grains, legumes, nuts and seeds should be included in the vegan diet to ensure that all essential amino acids are present.
Fortified plant milks and juice, broccoli, many local greens, sprouts, cauliflower, bok choy, soymilk, and green leafy vegetables can be consumed for sufficient calcium intake.
