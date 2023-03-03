Varied benefits of garlic oil

According to Saloni Jhaveri, nutritionist, Conscious Food, following are the benefits of garlic oil.
Helps get rid of acne
According to a 2014 study by the National Institutes of Health, garlic oil contains anti-microbial properties that can treat acne.
Stimulates hair growth
Garlic oil contains vitamins and minerals such as B-6, C, manganese, and selenium, which promote healthy hair.
Fights cold and flu
Studies have shown that garlic oil can prevent colds and flu, and it may also reduce the severity of symptoms. It can also help one recover faster from illnesses.
Improves heart healthA study published in Maturitas, a scientific journal, showed that taking garlic oil significantly reduced blood pressure. It can even lower triglycerides and bad cholesterol levels.
Garlic oil also prevents cardiovascular diseases as it is enriched with sulfur compounds.