Varied benefits of garlic oil

According to Saloni Jhaveri, nutritionist, Conscious Food, following are the benefits of garlic oil.

Helps get rid of acne According to a 2014 study by the National Institutes of Health, garlic oil contains anti-microbial properties that can treat acne.

Stimulates hair growth Garlic oil contains vitamins and minerals such as B-6, C, manganese, and selenium, which promote healthy hair.

Fights cold and flu Studies have shown that garlic oil can prevent colds and flu, and it may also reduce the severity of symptoms. It can also help one recover faster from illnesses.

Improves heart health A study published in Maturitas, a scientific journal, showed that taking garlic oil significantly reduced blood pressure. It can even lower triglycerides and bad cholesterol levels.

Garlic oil also prevents cardiovascular diseases as it is enriched with sulfur compounds.

