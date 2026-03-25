Unique types of koftas you probably didn't know about

Mar 25, 2026
Ripe or raw bananas are mashed with spices and shaped into koftas. These are lightly fried and served in a mildly sweet and spicy curry.
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Finely shredded cabbage mixed with spices and gram flour, fried into crispy koftas and served in gravy.
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A coastal delicacy where fish is minced, spiced, and shaped into koftas, then simmered in a tangy curry.
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Made with grated lotus stem (kamal kakdi), these koftas have a unique crunch and earthy flavour, often cooked in rich gravies.
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Fox nuts (makhana) are crushed and mixed with potatoes or paneer to create soft, melt in the mouth koftas, perfect for festive meals.
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A rich Mughlai dish where boiled eggs are wrapped in spiced mince or paneer, then fried and served in a flavourful gravy. It looks stunning when cut open.
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Large, flavourful meatballs often stuffed with nuts, dried fruits. A hearty and aromatic dish from Iran.
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Grilled or pan fried meat koftas seasoned with herbs and spices. Served with bread, yogurt, or salads, they are a staple in Turkish cuisine.
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Pizzas with an Indian Twist You Need to Try