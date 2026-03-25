Mar 25, 2026

Unique types of koftas you probably didn't know about

Aanya Mehta

Banana Kofta

Ripe or raw bananas are mashed with spices and shaped into koftas. These are lightly fried and served in a mildly sweet and spicy curry.

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Cabbage Kofta

Finely shredded cabbage mixed with spices and gram flour, fried into crispy koftas and served in gravy.

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Fish Kofta Curry

A coastal delicacy where fish is minced, spiced, and shaped into koftas, then simmered in a tangy curry.

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Lotus Stem Kofta

Made with grated lotus stem (kamal kakdi), these koftas have a unique crunch and earthy flavour, often cooked in rich gravies.

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Makhana Kofta

Fox nuts (makhana) are crushed and mixed with potatoes or paneer to create soft, melt in the mouth koftas, perfect for festive meals.

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Nargisi Kofta

A rich Mughlai dish where boiled eggs are wrapped in spiced mince or paneer, then fried and served in a flavourful gravy. It looks stunning when cut open.

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Persian Koofteh

Large, flavourful meatballs often stuffed with nuts, dried fruits. A hearty and aromatic dish from Iran.

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Turkish Kofte

Grilled or pan fried meat koftas seasoned with herbs and spices. Served with bread, yogurt, or salads, they are a staple in Turkish cuisine.

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