Unexpected tomato dishes you may not have tried yet

Jun 25, 2026
Whole tomatoes are hollowed out and stuffed with rice, herbs, pine nuts, and spices before being baked. The result is fragrant, juicy, and deeply satisfying.
Source: wikimedia commons
A slow cooked tomato and roasted pepper salad flavoured with garlic, paprika, and olive oil. Served as a dip or side dish, it delivers intense tomato flavour with every bite.
Source: wikimedia commons
A beloved Turkish breakfast dish featuring tomatoes, green peppers, eggs, and spices cooked together in one pan. It’s rich, flavourful, and perfect with fresh bread.
Source: wikimedia commons
This Catalan classic is deceptively simple, crusty bread rubbed with ripe tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, and a pinch of salt. It’s a staple breakfast and tapas dish that lets the tomato shine.
Source: wikimedia commons
This Tuscan comfort food transforms stale bread, tomatoes, garlic, basil, and olive oil into a thick, hearty stew. It's a brilliant example of simple ingredients creating something extraordinary.
Source: wikimedia commons
While shakshuka is gaining popularity, many still haven't tried the traditional version where eggs are poached in a spicy tomato sauce infused with peppers, garlic, and cumin.
Source: wikimedia commons
A silky North Indian soup flavoured with ginger, cumin, black pepper, and fresh coriander. Light yet comforting, it's an underrated alternative to conventional tomato soup.
Source: youtube: chef ashok
Popular in parts of the American South and Northeast, this savoury pie layers fresh tomatoes with cheese, herbs, and a flaky crust. Think of it as a cross between a quiche and a pizza.
Source: wikimedia commons
Traditional food from Chhattisgarh you simply cannot miss out on