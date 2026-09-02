Sep 02, 2026

Tired of the usual? Try these underrated vegetarian Chinese recipes

Aanya Mehta

Braised Tofu with Mushrooms

Tender tofu and mushrooms simmered in a rich sauce with ginger and soy. A cosy dish that feels hearty without being heavy.

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Chinese Garlic Green Beans

Fresh beans stir-fried with garlic until blistered and flavourful. A restaurant favourite that’s easy to love.

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Di San Xian

A beloved dish from north eastern China made with potato, eggplant, and bell peppers tossed in a savoury garlic soy sauce. Comforting and incredibly flavourful.

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Lotus Root Stir-Fry

Crunchy lotus root slices stir-fried with peppers and aromatics. The texture alone makes this one worth trying.

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Scallion Pancakes

Crispy on the outside and flaky inside, these pan-fried pancakes are packed with scallion flavour and make a fantastic snack.

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Sesame Cucumber Salad

Cool cucumbers tossed with sesame oil, garlic, and a little spice. Crisp, refreshing, and ideal for warm weather.

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Tangyuan

A classic dessert made with glutinous rice flour and sweet fillings like sesame or peanut. Soft, chewy, and comforting to end the meal.

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Tomato and Eggplant Stir-Fry

A classic dessert made with glutinous rice flour and sweet fillings like sesame or peanut. Soft, chewy, and comforting to end the meal.

Source: unsplash

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