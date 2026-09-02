Tired of the usual? Try these underrated vegetarian Chinese recipes

Sep 02, 2026
Tender tofu and mushrooms simmered in a rich sauce with ginger and soy. A cosy dish that feels hearty without being heavy.
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Fresh beans stir-fried with garlic until blistered and flavourful. A restaurant favourite that’s easy to love.
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A beloved dish from north eastern China made with potato, eggplant, and bell peppers tossed in a savoury garlic soy sauce. Comforting and incredibly flavourful.
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Crunchy lotus root slices stir-fried with peppers and aromatics. The texture alone makes this one worth trying.
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Crispy on the outside and flaky inside, these pan-fried pancakes are packed with scallion flavour and make a fantastic snack.
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Cool cucumbers tossed with sesame oil, garlic, and a little spice. Crisp, refreshing, and ideal for warm weather.
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A classic dessert made with glutinous rice flour and sweet fillings like sesame or peanut. Soft, chewy, and comforting to end the meal.
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A classic dessert made with glutinous rice flour and sweet fillings like sesame or peanut. Soft, chewy, and comforting to end the meal.
Source: unsplash
Discover Maharashtra’s hyperlocal foods