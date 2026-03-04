Mar 04, 2026

Beyond Gujiya: 5 Underrated Savoury Recipes for Holi 2026

Aanya Mehta

Bedmi Poori with Aloo Sabzi

A festive North Indian favourite, spiced lentil stuffed pooris served with a tangy potato curry, ideal for a hearty Holi brunch.

Source: instagram (yourfoodlab)

Chana Chaat

A protein packed mix of boiled chickpeas, onions, tomatoes, green chillies, and tangy spices, quick, fresh, and crowd friendly.

Source: wikimedia commons

Dahi Phulki

Soft lentil dumplings soaked in spiced yogurt and topped with chutneys and masalas. A lighter, cooling alternative to heavier fried snacks.

Source: wikimedia commons

Dal Kachori

Crispy kachoris filled with a rich, spiced lentil mixture. Serve with sweet and spicy chutneys for a classic yet often overlooked Holi treat.

Source: wikimedia commons

Kanji Vada

A tangy North Indian delicacy made with lentil fritters soaked in fermented mustard flavoured water. Refreshing, probiotic, and perfect to balance rich festive foods.

Source: wikimedia commons

Matar Kachori

Crispy deep fried pastries stuffed with a spiced green pea filling. Best served hot with tamarind or mint chutney for a satisfying Holi snack.

Source: wikimedia commons

Nimki (Namak Pare)

Flaky, bite sized savoury crackers seasoned with ajwain or black pepper perfect for munching throughout the celebrations.

Source: wikimedia commons

Paneer Pakora with Kasundi

Crispy gram flour coated paneer fritters paired with sharp mustard kasundi for a bold, festive flavour.

Source: wikimedia commons

