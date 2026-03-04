Beyond Gujiya: 5 Underrated Savoury Recipes for Holi 2026

Mar 04, 2026
A festive North Indian favourite, spiced lentil stuffed pooris served with a tangy potato curry, ideal for a hearty Holi brunch.
Source: instagram (yourfoodlab)
A protein packed mix of boiled chickpeas, onions, tomatoes, green chillies, and tangy spices, quick, fresh, and crowd friendly.
Source: wikimedia commons
Soft lentil dumplings soaked in spiced yogurt and topped with chutneys and masalas. A lighter, cooling alternative to heavier fried snacks.
Source: wikimedia commons
Crispy kachoris filled with a rich, spiced lentil mixture. Serve with sweet and spicy chutneys for a classic yet often overlooked Holi treat.
Source: wikimedia commons
A tangy North Indian delicacy made with lentil fritters soaked in fermented mustard flavoured water. Refreshing, probiotic, and perfect to balance rich festive foods.
Source: wikimedia commons
Crispy deep fried pastries stuffed with a spiced green pea filling. Best served hot with tamarind or mint chutney for a satisfying Holi snack.
Source: wikimedia commons
Flaky, bite sized savoury crackers seasoned with ajwain or black pepper perfect for munching throughout the celebrations.
Source: wikimedia commons
Crispy gram flour coated paneer fritters paired with sharp mustard kasundi for a bold, festive flavour.
Source: wikimedia commons
