Apr 06, 2026

8 Underrated Dishes for the True Garlic Obsessed

Aanya Mehta

Aglio e Olio

A simple yet underrated Italian classic where garlic is the hero. Sautéed in olive oil and tossed with pasta, it proves that minimal ingredients can create incredible flavour.

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Bagna Cauda

A warm Italian dip made with garlic, anchovies, and olive oil. Served with vegetables or bread, it’s rich, savoury, and surprisingly addictive.

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Chicken with 40 Cloves of Garlic

This lesser known French dish sounds intense but is surprisingly mellow. Slow-cooked garlic becomes soft, sweet, and buttery, transforming the entire dish.

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Garlic Confit

Slow cooked garlic cloves in oil turn soft, spreadable, and slightly sweet. It’s an underrated technique that elevates bread, meats, and vegetables.

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Garlic Naan

While popular, it’s often overshadowed by other breads. Freshly baked naan topped with garlic and butter is simple, fragrant, and deeply satisfying.

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Garlic Rasam

A comforting South Indian broth where garlic adds warmth and depth. It’s both delicious and known for its soothing, immunity boosting qualities.

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Lehsun ki Chutney

A fiery Rajasthani chutney made with garlic, red chilies, and oil. It’s intensely flavourful and pairs perfectly with dal, roti, or even snacks.

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Toum

A bold Lebanese garlic sauce made with garlic, oil, and lemon. It’s creamy, pungent, and perfect with grilled meats or as a dip.

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