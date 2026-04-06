8 Underrated Dishes for the True Garlic Obsessed

Apr 06, 2026
A simple yet underrated Italian classic where garlic is the hero. Sautéed in olive oil and tossed with pasta, it proves that minimal ingredients can create incredible flavour.
Source: unsplash
A warm Italian dip made with garlic, anchovies, and olive oil. Served with vegetables or bread, it’s rich, savoury, and surprisingly addictive.
Source: unsplash
This lesser known French dish sounds intense but is surprisingly mellow. Slow-cooked garlic becomes soft, sweet, and buttery, transforming the entire dish.
Source: unsplash
Slow cooked garlic cloves in oil turn soft, spreadable, and slightly sweet. It’s an underrated technique that elevates bread, meats, and vegetables.
Source: unsplash
While popular, it’s often overshadowed by other breads. Freshly baked naan topped with garlic and butter is simple, fragrant, and deeply satisfying.
Source: unsplash
A comforting South Indian broth where garlic adds warmth and depth. It’s both delicious and known for its soothing, immunity boosting qualities.
Source: unsplash
A fiery Rajasthani chutney made with garlic, red chilies, and oil. It’s intensely flavourful and pairs perfectly with dal, roti, or even snacks.
Source: unsplash
A bold Lebanese garlic sauce made with garlic, oil, and lemon. It’s creamy, pungent, and perfect with grilled meats or as a dip.
Source: unsplash
The Ultimate Hungarian Food Bucket List: Dishes You Can’t Miss