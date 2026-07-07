Underrated corn dishes you need to try

Jul 07, 2026
Popular in Venezuela and Colombia, arepas are grilled or baked corn cakes stuffed with fillings ranging from cheese to shredded meat.
Source: unsplash
A monsoon favourite across India, bhutta is roasted over open flames and seasoned with lime, salt, and chili powder for a smoky, tangy snack.
Source: unsplash
Creamy, comforting, and packed with sweet corn kernels, this soup is a favourite in North America and perfect for cooler weather.
Source: unsplash
A rich and comforting casserole like dish, corn pudding balances sweetness and creaminess, making it a popular holiday side.
Source: unsplash
This beloved Mexican street food features grilled corn slathered with mayonnaise, cheese, chili powder, and lime juice.
Source: unsplash
This spicy and savoury Gujarati snack combines fresh corn with spices, coconut, and herbs for a quick and flavourful bite. (youtube: bhavna's kitchen)
Made from cornmeal, this traditional Punjabi bread is typically paired with sarson da saag and is especially popular during winter.
Source: unsplash
A staple across Latin America, tamales consist of corn dough filled with meats, vegetables, or cheese and wrapped in corn husks before steaming.
Source: unsplash
Refreshing banana recipes to try this summer