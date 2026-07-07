Jul 07, 2026

Underrated corn dishes you need to try

Aanya Mehta

Arepas

Popular in Venezuela and Colombia, arepas are grilled or baked corn cakes stuffed with fillings ranging from cheese to shredded meat.

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Bhutta

A monsoon favourite across India, bhutta is roasted over open flames and seasoned with lime, salt, and chili powder for a smoky, tangy snack.

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Corn Chowder

Creamy, comforting, and packed with sweet corn kernels, this soup is a favourite in North America and perfect for cooler weather.

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Corn Pudding

A rich and comforting casserole like dish, corn pudding balances sweetness and creaminess, making it a popular holiday side.

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Elote

This beloved Mexican street food features grilled corn slathered with mayonnaise, cheese, chili powder, and lime juice.

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Makai no Chevdo

This spicy and savoury Gujarati snack combines fresh corn with spices, coconut, and herbs for a quick and flavourful bite. (youtube: bhavna's kitchen)

Makki di Roti

Made from cornmeal, this traditional Punjabi bread is typically paired with sarson da saag and is especially popular during winter.

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Tamales

A staple across Latin America, tamales consist of corn dough filled with meats, vegetables, or cheese and wrapped in corn husks before steaming.

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