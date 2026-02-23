The ultimate rasgulla bucket list

Feb 23, 2026
A modern innovation, baked rasgulla is topped with thickened sweetened milk (rabri) and baked until slightly caramelized. It combines the softness of rasgulla with the richness of a baked dessert.
Perfect for fusion dessert lovers, this version incorporates cocoa or melted chocolate into the chhena or syrup, creating a contemporary take on the classic sweet.
Often considered the original version, Odisha’s rasagola is softer, lightly caramel-toned, and soaked in thin sugar syrup. It has deep cultural and religious significance, especially during the Rath Yatra festival.
This orange coloured variation is flavoured with citrus essence and sometimes resembles the look of an orange. It offers a subtle fruity twist to the traditional taste.
Infused with saffron strands, this variety has a delicate aroma and golden hue. It’s often served during festive occasions for a more premium feel.
Made with date palm jaggery (nolen gur), this winter special rasgulla has a deep caramel flavour and brownish colour, especially popular in Bengal during the colder months.
The classic white, spongy rasgulla popularized across India comes from Bengal. Made with fresh chhena and cooked in sugar syrup, it’s known for its airy texture and juicy bite.
A richer cousin of rasgulla, rajbhog is larger in size and stuffed with dry fruits, saffron, or nuts. It’s often slightly yellow due to saffron infusion.
