Apr 28, 2026

Beat the summer heat with these refreshing raitas

Aanya Mehta

Beetroot Raita

Grated or boiled beetroot gives this raita its vibrant colour and earthy sweetness. It’s visually striking on the plate and adds a subtle flavour that pairs well with simple dals and rotis.

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Boondi Raita

Tiny fried gram flour pearls are soaked in chilled yogurt, softening slightly while still keeping some texture. Seasoned with roasted cumin powder and a pinch of chaat masala, it pairs perfectly with biryani and pulao.

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Carrot Koshambir

A Maharashtrian-style raita made with freshly grated carrots, yogurt, and a light tempering of mustard seeds and curry leaves. It has a nice crunch, a hint of sweetness, and works beautifully as a cooling side with everyday meals.

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Cucumber Raita

Made with grated or finely chopped cucumber mixed into yogurt, this is one of the most hydrating raitas. A touch of salt, cumin, and sometimes mint makes it incredibly refreshing in peak summer heat.

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Lauki Raita

Cooked and cooled bottle gourd is mixed into yogurt for a soft, mild, and soothing raita. Lightly spiced, it’s easy to digest and perfect for simple, comforting summer lunches.

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Mint Raita

Fresh mint leaves are blended or finely chopped into yogurt, creating a cooling and aromatic side. It’s especially great with grilled dishes, kebabs, or anything slightly spicy.

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Onion Tomato Raita

A quick mix of chopped onions and tomatoes folded into yogurt, sometimes with green chillies. It has a crunchy texture and fresh taste, making it a go to for everyday meals.

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Pineapple Raita

Juicy pineapple chunks add a sweet tangy contrast to creamy yogurt. Often lightly spiced, this raita balances spicy curries and adds a tropical twist to the meal.

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