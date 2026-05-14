May 14, 2026

Types of Pulao You Need to Try at Least Once

Aanya Mehta

Coconut Milk Pulao

Cooked with coconut milk instead of water, this pulao has a creamy texture and subtle tropical flavour.

Source: youtube: shaziya's recipes

Kabuli Pulao

Afghanistan’s iconic pulao combines rice with caramelised carrots, raisins, and tender meat for a sweet-savoury flavour.

Source: wikimedia commos

Moti Pulao

A royal Mughlai delicacy, moti pulao traditionally featured edible “pearls” made from egg yolk or silver coated ingredients.

Source: youtube: ashus delicacies

Navratan Pulao

Loaded with vegetables, nuts, fruits, and aromatic spices, navratan pulao is a rich festive dish fit for celebrations.

Source: wikimedia commons

Peas Pulao

Simple yet comforting, peas pulao combines fluffy basmati rice with sweet green peas and fragrant whole spices.

Source: unsplash

Tahari

A humble but flavourful dish from Awadhi cuisine, tahari is usually made with potatoes and mild spices for a comforting one pot meal.

Source: wikimedia commons

Yakhni Pulao

Cooked in rich meat stock or yakhni, this pulao is subtly spiced, deeply aromatic, and especially popular in Kashmir and North India.

Source: wikimedia commons

Zarda Pulao

This vibrant sweet pulao is flavoured with saffron, sugar, nuts, and dried fruits, making it a festive favourite.

Source: wikimedia commons

Masaledaar Street Foods You Can Make at Home