Types of Pulao You Need to Try at Least Once

May 14, 2026
Cooked with coconut milk instead of water, this pulao has a creamy texture and subtle tropical flavour.
Source: youtube: shaziya's recipes
Afghanistan’s iconic pulao combines rice with caramelised carrots, raisins, and tender meat for a sweet-savoury flavour.
Source: wikimedia commos
A royal Mughlai delicacy, moti pulao traditionally featured edible “pearls” made from egg yolk or silver coated ingredients.
Source: youtube: ashus delicacies
Loaded with vegetables, nuts, fruits, and aromatic spices, navratan pulao is a rich festive dish fit for celebrations.
Source: wikimedia commons
Simple yet comforting, peas pulao combines fluffy basmati rice with sweet green peas and fragrant whole spices.
Source: unsplash
A humble but flavourful dish from Awadhi cuisine, tahari is usually made with potatoes and mild spices for a comforting one pot meal.
Source: wikimedia commons
Cooked in rich meat stock or yakhni, this pulao is subtly spiced, deeply aromatic, and especially popular in Kashmir and North India.
Source: wikimedia commons
This vibrant sweet pulao is flavoured with saffron, sugar, nuts, and dried fruits, making it a festive favourite.
Source: wikimedia commons
Masaledaar Street Foods You Can Make at Home