Popcorn Varieties You Never Knew About

Made from heirloom black corn kernels, this popcorn pops white with a darker centre. It has a slightly nuttier flavour. Often considered more nutrient dense.
Source: wikipedia
A traditional Indian style popcorn coated with melted jaggery. It is sweet, earthy, and crunchy. Often made at home or during festivals.
Source: unsplash
Kettle corn is lightly sweetened with sugar and salt during popping. The result is a balanced sweet salty crunch. It is popular at fairs and festivals.
Source: unsplash
Inspired by elote, this popcorn is seasoned with chilli, lime, cheese, and spices. It is bold and tangy. A favourite street snack variation.
Source: wikipedia
This popcorn pops into round, dense shapes rather than fluffy ones. It is ideal for coatings like caramel or chocolate. The sturdiness prevents easy breakage.
Source: wikipedia
Rainbow popcorn is made using multi coloured kernels. While it pops mostly white, the kernels add visual appeal. It is often used for gifting or gourmet mixes.
Source: wikipedia
Beyond standard cheddar, some versions use parmesan, blue cheese, or nutritional yeast. These offer deeper, umami rich flavours. Popular in gourmet popcorn shops.
Source: wikipedia
Flavoured with truffle oil or truffle salt, this popcorn is rich and aromatic. It is usually paired with butter and parmesan. A luxury twist on a simple snack.
Source: popcorn.org
