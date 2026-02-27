Feb 27, 2026

Popcorn Varieties You Never Knew About

Aanya Mehta

Black Popcorn

Made from heirloom black corn kernels, this popcorn pops white with a darker centre. It has a slightly nuttier flavour. Often considered more nutrient dense.

Source: wikipedia

Jaggery Popcorn

A traditional Indian style popcorn coated with melted jaggery. It is sweet, earthy, and crunchy. Often made at home or during festivals.

Source: unsplash

Kettle Corn

Kettle corn is lightly sweetened with sugar and salt during popping. The result is a balanced sweet salty crunch. It is popular at fairs and festivals.

Source: unsplash

Mexican Street Style Popcorn

Inspired by elote, this popcorn is seasoned with chilli, lime, cheese, and spices. It is bold and tangy. A favourite street snack variation.

Source: wikipedia

Mushroom Popcorn

This popcorn pops into round, dense shapes rather than fluffy ones. It is ideal for coatings like caramel or chocolate. The sturdiness prevents easy breakage.

Source: wikipedia

Rainbow Popcorn

Rainbow popcorn is made using multi coloured kernels. While it pops mostly white, the kernels add visual appeal. It is often used for gifting or gourmet mixes.

Source: wikipedia

Savoury Cheese Popcorn

Beyond standard cheddar, some versions use parmesan, blue cheese, or nutritional yeast. These offer deeper, umami rich flavours. Popular in gourmet popcorn shops.

Source: wikipedia

Truffle Popcorn

Flavoured with truffle oil or truffle salt, this popcorn is rich and aromatic. It is usually paired with butter and parmesan. A luxury twist on a simple snack.

Source: popcorn.org

