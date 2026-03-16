Discover the Unique Types of Momo You Never Knew Existed

Mar 16, 2026
A rich and indulgent version, Afghani momos are topped with a creamy, mildly spiced white sauce made from mayonnaise, cream, and cheese, giving them a smooth, decadent flavour.
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Inspired by pizza style fillings, these momos are stuffed with generous amounts of melted cheese, often combined with vegetables or chicken for a gooey, indulgent bite.
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A dessert twist on the classic, chocolate momos are filled with melted chocolate, Nutella, or cocoa cream and either steamed or lightly fried. Often dusted with powdered sugar or served with chocolate sauce, they are a favourite among those with a sweet tooth.
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The dough for these momos is infused with spinach puree, giving them a natural green colour. Filled with vegetables or paneer, they are a healthier and visually appealing variation.
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A specialty from Nepal, jhol momos are served in a tangy, spicy, soup like sesame and tomato-based gravy. The flavourful broth adds a whole new dimension to the traditional dumpling.
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These momos are coated in crushed cornflakes or breadcrumbs and deep-fried until extra crunchy. Served with spicy mayo or schezwan dip, they’re loved for their crispy texture.
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Unlike traditional sealed dumplings, these are shaped like small baskets with the filling visible on top. Often topped with sauces or cheese, they are as visually striking as they are delicious.
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After steaming, these momos are marinated in a spiced yogurt mixture and cooked in a tandoor or oven. The smoky flavour and slightly crisp exterior make them one of the most popular fusion varieties.
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