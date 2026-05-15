May 15, 2026

Types of Kulfi You Must Try This Summer

Aanya Mehta

Chocolate Kulfi

A modern twist on the traditional dessert, chocolate kulfi combines dense milkiness with cocoa richness.

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Falooda Kulfi

Served with rose syrup, vermicelli, basil seeds, and ice cream, falooda kulfi is a full summer dessert experience in itself.

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Kesar Pista Kulfi

Rich with saffron and crunchy pistachios, this royal-style kulfi is luxurious and deeply flavourful.

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Malai Kulfi

The classic favourite, slow-cooked milk flavoured with cardamom and topped with pistachios and almonds.

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Mango Kulfi

Made with ripe mango pulp, this fruity kulfi is one of the most refreshing desserts for peak summer.

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Paan Kulfi

Infused with betel leaf flavours, paan kulfi delivers a sweet, minty aftertaste inspired by traditional paan.

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Rose Kulfi

Delicately floral and aromatic, rose kulfi often includes gulkand for extra richness and fragrance.

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Sitaphal Kulfi

This underrated kulfi combines creamy milk with the naturally sweet flavour of custard apple.

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Types of Pulao You Need to Try at Least Once