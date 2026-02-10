Beyond Dark and Milk: Types of Chocolate You Didn't Know Existed

Feb 10, 2026
Also called caramelised white chocolate, blonde chocolate is slowly heated until it develops a deep golden colour and notes of toffee, biscuit, and caramel.
Used by professional chocolatiers, couverture chocolate contains a higher percentage of cocoa butter. This makes it extra smooth, glossy, and perfect for tempering.
This Italian chocolate is blended with finely ground hazelnuts, giving it a rich, nutty flavour and silky texture. It’s the inspiration behind many hazelnut chocolate spreads.
Made from rare, pale Venezuelan cacao beans, porcelana chocolate is lighter in colour and incredibly delicate in flavour, with subtle nutty and creamy notes.
This isn’t a flavour but a craft process. Bean to bar chocolates are made entirely by the producer, highlighting the origin of the cacao, much like fine wine or coffee.
Made from unroasted cacao beans, raw chocolate is minimally processed to retain antioxidants. It has an intense, slightly bitter taste and is popular among health conscious chocolate lovers.
Naturally pink in colour, ruby chocolate is made from ruby cocoa beans. It has a fruity, slightly tangy flavour, not dark, milk, or white and no added colouring.
Instead of dairy, this chocolate uses oat, almond, coconut, or rice milk. The result is creamy, dairy-free chocolate that tastes surprisingly close to traditional milk chocolate.
