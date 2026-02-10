Feb 10, 2026

Beyond Dark and Milk: Types of Chocolate You Didn't Know Existed

Aanya Mehta

Blonde Chocolate

Also called caramelised white chocolate, blonde chocolate is slowly heated until it develops a deep golden colour and notes of toffee, biscuit, and caramel.

Source: chocolate university

Couverture Chocolate

Used by professional chocolatiers, couverture chocolate contains a higher percentage of cocoa butter. This makes it extra smooth, glossy, and perfect for tempering.

Source: unsplash

Gianduja

This Italian chocolate is blended with finely ground hazelnuts, giving it a rich, nutty flavour and silky texture. It’s the inspiration behind many hazelnut chocolate spreads.

Source: wikipedia

Porcelana Chocolate

Made from rare, pale Venezuelan cacao beans, porcelana chocolate is lighter in colour and incredibly delicate in flavour, with subtle nutty and creamy notes.

Source: unsplash

Bean to Bar Chocolate

This isn’t a flavour but a craft process. Bean to bar chocolates are made entirely by the producer, highlighting the origin of the cacao, much like fine wine or coffee.

Source: unsplash

Raw Chocolate

Made from unroasted cacao beans, raw chocolate is minimally processed to retain antioxidants. It has an intense, slightly bitter taste and is popular among health conscious chocolate lovers.

Source: unsplash

Ruby Chocolate

Naturally pink in colour, ruby chocolate is made from ruby cocoa beans. It has a fruity, slightly tangy flavour, not dark, milk, or white and no added colouring.

Source: unsplash

Vegan Milk Chocolate

Instead of dairy, this chocolate uses oat, almond, coconut, or rice milk. The result is creamy, dairy-free chocolate that tastes surprisingly close to traditional milk chocolate.

Source: unsplash

