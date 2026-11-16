Nov 16, 2026

Bring the taste of Turkey to your kitchen with these recipes

Aanya Mehta

Baklava

Layers of flaky pastry, nuts, and syrup make baklava one of Turkey’s most iconic desserts loved around the world.

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Cacık

Made with yoghurt, cucumber, garlic, and herbs, cacık is a refreshing side dish that works beautifully during hot weather.

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Gözleme

Thin handmade flatbreads stuffed with cheese, spinach, or potatoes are cooked on a griddle until crispy and golden.

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İmam Bayıldı

This Ottoman-era dish features eggplants stuffed with onions, tomatoes, garlic, and olive oil for a rich vegetarian meal.

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Menemen

This comforting breakfast dish combines eggs, tomatoes, green peppers, and spices cooked together into a flavourful skillet meal best enjoyed with bread.

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Mercimek Çorbası

A staple in Turkish homes, this creamy red lentil soup is simple, hearty, and packed with warming flavours.

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Pide

Often called “Turkish pizza,” pide features soft boat shaped bread topped with cheese, vegetables, or spiced meat fillings.

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Şiş Kebab

Marinated meat skewers grilled over charcoal make this smoky Turkish classic perfect for weekend barbeques at home.

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