Bring the taste of Turkey to your kitchen with these recipes

Nov 16, 2026
Layers of flaky pastry, nuts, and syrup make baklava one of Turkey’s most iconic desserts loved around the world.
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Made with yoghurt, cucumber, garlic, and herbs, cacık is a refreshing side dish that works beautifully during hot weather.
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Thin handmade flatbreads stuffed with cheese, spinach, or potatoes are cooked on a griddle until crispy and golden.
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This Ottoman-era dish features eggplants stuffed with onions, tomatoes, garlic, and olive oil for a rich vegetarian meal.
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This comforting breakfast dish combines eggs, tomatoes, green peppers, and spices cooked together into a flavourful skillet meal best enjoyed with bread.
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A staple in Turkish homes, this creamy red lentil soup is simple, hearty, and packed with warming flavours.
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Often called “Turkish pizza,” pide features soft boat shaped bread topped with cheese, vegetables, or spiced meat fillings.
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Marinated meat skewers grilled over charcoal make this smoky Turkish classic perfect for weekend barbeques at home.
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Don’t miss these underrated sweets this Diwali