Try this flavoursome weight loss kesar kulfi today
Sharing the recipe of the kulfi, dietitian Mac Singh informed that the kulfi is healthy since it has no sugar and dairy.
Cut 4 bananas and freeze them for two hours. Meanwhile, chop cashews.
Mash one fresh banana separately and mix 1/2 tbsp saffron or kesar strands in it.
Blend frozen bananas. Add the banana and kesar mixture in it and blend the mixture again.
Shift the mixture into a bowl and add elachi powder. Add chopped cashews to it and give a fine mix. Shift the mixture into the ice cream moulds and freeze overnight.
Take out the kulfi from the mould carefully. Roll the kulfi in pistachios and rose petal mixture.
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay
How does alcohol affect your health
When is Holi Festival in 2023?
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here to read the article
View More