Try this easy recipe for a quick breakfast
Rashi Chowdhary, a nutritionist, shared a recipe of keto upma, which according to her is low in carbohydrates and high in protein.
Put some ghee in a pan, and once it is heated, add the tempering (jeera, mustard seeds, green chillies, curry leaves).
Once they splatter, add onions with some salt and cook until they are brown.
Now add cashews or peanuts, finely chopped ginger and sautee until they turn a little golden.
Now add chopped tomato, cover and cook until it turns mushy. You can then add all other veggies and wait till they are cooked. Add water to the pan and bring to boil.
Now add the almond flour and keep stirring to avoid lumps. Cook on high until it thickens. Once thickened, cook it on low flame for 2 more minutes.
