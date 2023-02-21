Try these healthy oats fudge brownies

Chef Shilarna Vaze shared a recipe for making these decadent baked oats fudge brownie.

Ingredients 2 cups coconut milk 1/2 cup maple syrup/ date syrup/ coconut nectar/ raw sugar 1/3 cup Zanutella or peanut butter 2 cups rolled oats 1/4 cup Dutch process cocoa or cacao powder 1 tsp baking powder 1 tbsp flaxseed powder pinch of salt

Preheat oven to 180 degrees C. Add all wet ingredients to a bowl and mix. Then add the dry ingredients and mix.

Add a few chocolate chips on top as garnish.

Pour into baking pan and bake for 40 minutes (or until set).

Store in the fridge and reheat when you want to eat.

