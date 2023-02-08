Try Juhi Parmar's til ki barfi recipe
Dry roast white sesame seeds followed by grinding them coarsely.
Mix these roasted sesame seeds with khoya.
Make sugar syrup by adding water to sugar. When it looks sticky, it’s ready.
Add the sugar syrup to the til mixture.
Spread ghee on any plate and then spread the mixture.
Garnish it with grated coconut. Cut it in any shape of your choice.
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay
How does alcohol affect your health
Horoscope for January 20, 2023
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here to read the article
View More