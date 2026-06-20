Traditional food from Chhattisgarh you simply cannot miss out on

Jun 20, 2026
Prepared using rice flour, Angakar Roti is traditionally cooked over a wood fire, giving it a smoky flavour. It is commonly served with chutneys, vegetables, or spicy curries.
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This protein-rich dish consists of steamed lentil dumplings flavoured with herbs and spices. Since it's not fried, Bafauri is considered one of the healthiest traditional snacks in the region.
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A beloved summer staple in Chhattisgarh, Bore Baasi consists of cooked rice soaked overnight in water and eaten the next morning. Often paired with curd, onions, green chilies, or pickle, this humble dish is prized for its cooling properties and nutritional value, especially during the region's hot summers.
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A festive sweet treat, Dehrori is made from fermented rice and lentil batter, deep-fried and soaked in sugar syrup. It is especially popular during celebrations and special occasions.
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This comforting curry features gram flour dumplings simmered in a tangy yogurt-based gravy. It is a staple in many Chhattisgarhi households and pairs beautifully with rice.
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Often called Chhattisgarh's answer to dumplings, Faraa is made from rice flour dough stuffed with spiced lentils and steamed to perfection. It's healthy, light, and packed with flavour.
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A crunchy traditional sweet, Khurmi is prepared from wheat flour and jaggery or sugar. Its crisp texture and mild sweetness make it a favourite during festivals.
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A beloved snack made from rice batter and spices, Muthiya is steamed and sometimes lightly sautéed before serving. It is both nutritious and filling.
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South Indian Snacks Worth Trying at Least Once