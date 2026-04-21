Apr 21, 2026

The Top Foods You Must Try in Mangalore

Aanya Mehta

Chicken Sukka

A dry, spicy preparation, Chicken Sukka is rich with roasted coconut and aromatic spices, perfect with neer dosa or rice.

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Gadbad Ice Cream

End your meal with Gadbad Ice Cream, a colourful dessert layered with ice cream, fruits, jelly, and nuts, chaotic but delicious!

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Goli Baje

Also known as Mangalore bajji, Goli Baje are fluffy, golden fritters made with yogurt and flour, crispy outside, soft inside.

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Kane Rava Fry

A local favourite, Kane Rava Fry features fish coated in spicy masala and semolina, then shallow fried to crispy perfection.

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Kori Rotti

A signature dish, Kori Rotti combines spicy chicken curry with crisp rice wafers, creating a unique texture contrast.

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Mangalorean Buns

Don’t be fooled by the name. Mangalorean Buns are sweet, fluffy puris made from banana-infused dough, often served with chutney or sambar.

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Mangalorean Fish Curry

A tangy and spicy delight, Mangalorean Fish Curry uses coconut, tamarind, and local spices, best enjoyed with rice.

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Neer Dosa

Soft, lacy, and paper-thin, Neer Dosa is made from a simple rice batter. It pairs beautifully with coconut chutney or spicy curries.

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Curries That Pack a Serious Punch