A Taste of Music’s Biggest Night: The Top 8 Dishes Served at the 2026 Grammys

Feb 03, 2026
A rich sharing platter included mole verde, mole rojo, and mole negro alongside longaniza sausage and plantain chips. This board showcased the depth of Mexican inspired tastes.
Delta SKY360° Club guests enjoyed this creative twist on devilled eggs with char siu bacon and Szechuan chilli crunch, melding comfort and spice.
A refined bite with Tapatío-cured egg yolk, fennel curtido, arugula, and queso Oaxaca finished with a date-balsamic reduction.
Slow cooked beef short rib paired with fried potato wedges and toasted garlic rice offered deep, smoky richness, a standout hearty dish.
Also in the club offerings, these delicate crudo bites came with pickled Jimmy Nardello pepper and chives, bright and balanced.
At the City View Terrace post-Grammy party, smoked salmon cannoli with chive crème fraîche and salmon roe blended playful presentation with elegant seafood flavour.
The opening snack mix featured bold flavours like Tajín-dusted corn nuts, lime-salted popcorn, and chilli-dried mango. It set a lively tone with zesty and crunchy bites.
Skewers brought together codigo lime chicken and adobada beef with salsa de Jamaica and matcha-pistachio salsa seca, colourful and flavour packed.
