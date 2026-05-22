Top Eight Barbecue Dishes You Need to Try

May 22, 2026
A staple of Brazilian cuisine, churrasco includes skewered meats slow-grilled over open flames and served in generous slices at the table.
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From smoky bulgogi to spicy pork belly, Korean barbeque is all about interactive dining, flavour packed marinades, and sizzling meats grilled right at the table.
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A popular Thai street food favourite, moo ping features tender pork skewers marinated in garlic, soy sauce, and coconut milk before being grilled over charcoal.
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A lesser-known South African barbeque dish, sosatie features marinated meat skewers often paired with dried fruits and aromatic spices.
Source: wikimedia commons
A hidden gem of Turkish cuisine, tavuk şiş features juicy marinated chicken grilled over charcoal and served with flatbread and vegetables.
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This Indonesian speciality involves slow-roasted pork seasoned with turmeric, lemongrass, and local spices for a rich smoky taste.
Source: wikipedia
Popular in Peru, anticuchos are smoky skewers traditionally made with meat and bold chilli based marinades that deliver intense flavour.
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This underrated Japanese street food favourite features charcoal grilled chicken skewers seasoned with salt or tare sauce. Simple, smoky, and incredibly flavourful.
Source: unsplash
Light Recipes to Try This Summer