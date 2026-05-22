May 22, 2026

Top Eight Barbecue Dishes You Need to Try

Aanya Mehta

Churrasco

A staple of Brazilian cuisine, churrasco includes skewered meats slow-grilled over open flames and served in generous slices at the table.

Source: unsplash

Korean Barbecue

From smoky bulgogi to spicy pork belly, Korean barbeque is all about interactive dining, flavour packed marinades, and sizzling meats grilled right at the table.

Source: unsplash

Moo Ping

A popular Thai street food favourite, moo ping features tender pork skewers marinated in garlic, soy sauce, and coconut milk before being grilled over charcoal.

Source: unsplash

Sosatie

A lesser-known South African barbeque dish, sosatie features marinated meat skewers often paired with dried fruits and aromatic spices.

Source: wikimedia commons

Tavuk Şiş

A hidden gem of Turkish cuisine, tavuk şiş features juicy marinated chicken grilled over charcoal and served with flatbread and vegetables.

Source: unsplash

Babi Guling

This Indonesian speciality involves slow-roasted pork seasoned with turmeric, lemongrass, and local spices for a rich smoky taste.

Source: wikipedia

Anticuchos

Popular in Peru, anticuchos are smoky skewers traditionally made with meat and bold chilli based marinades that deliver intense flavour.

Source: unsplash

Yakitori

This underrated Japanese street food favourite features charcoal grilled chicken skewers seasoned with salt or tare sauce. Simple, smoky, and incredibly flavourful.

Source: unsplash

Light Recipes to Try This Summer