This super hack will prevent milk from boiling over
Cooking is not only limited to preparing mouth-watering dishes, it must be known that a lot goes into making these items as well — right from cutting the vegetables to ensuring the ingredients used are fresh.
Needless to say, these things require some expertise along with certain hacks and tricks that can make life so much easier. As such, MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria shared a few tips on her Instagram account that will help you save time in the kitchen.
Frying onion to golden brown does take time. But using this tip can solve the problem and ensure the onions turn brown quickly. All you need to do is add a pinch of salt or sugar.
If you find cutting beans to be tricky, then use two rubber bands to secure the beans from both ends. Result: you will be able to chop them quickly.
Keep a wooden spoon on the pot while boiling milk. This will not let the milk spill, even if it boils.
To prepare restaurant style chole at home, put a tea bag, or some tea leaves in a muslin cloth, and put it with chole while boiling it.
