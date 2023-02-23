This healthy chutney promotes a ‘cholesterol-lowering effect’
Anjali Mukerjee, a nutritionist, shared about a chutney which helps in lowering cholesterol.
Here are the benefits of each ingredient.
Coriander and mint
Rich in chlorophyll, these fresh herbs found in every Indian home aid in digestion and lower cholesterol with their high fibre content.
Garlic
Lowers cholesterol and blood pressure by thinning the blood and preventing constriction of blood vessels.
Isabgol
Regulates bowel movements to eliminate constipation. Aids digestion and reduces cholesterol by binding with bile acids. Helps regulate blood sugar levels.
Flaxseeds
A rich vegetarian source of Omega-3 fats that lowers cholesterol, and triglycerides and stabilises blood sugar levels, especially in diabetics.
