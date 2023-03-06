This bread variety may help reduce belly
Bread is a staple food item in most kitchens across the globe.
But did you ever link this common go-to breakfast or snack item with reduced belly fat?
Well, according to recent research, whole-grain wheat bread may be linked to a reduction in belly fat or visceral fat obesity.
A study published in Plant Foods for Human Nutrition, carried out a randomised controlled trial on 50 Japanese people to investigate the effect of the consumption of bread.
While one group of subjects was asked to consume refined wheat bread, the others had to take whole-grain wheat bread.
After 3 months, the scholars found that visceral fat or belly fat had reduced significantly in the whole wheat bread group.
