There is a ‘perfect way’ to eat an apple

We all know the famous adage, that an apple a day keeps the doctor away. But turns out, that you also need to also eat it the right way for it to work its wonders on your health!
Taking to Instagram, Farzanah Nasser, a microbiome, hormones and gut specialist, said that there actually is a perfect way to eat an apple.
“There was a study that looked at apples and found that the core of the apple was packed with the most microbes! Just like most of our microbes live in our gut, most of the apples’ microbes live in the core — and most people will chuck out the core and miss out," the expert said.
"So I’ve decided that the most perfect way to eat an apple is to slice it in rounds, pop the seeds out, lather it with almond butter and enjoy!" she captioned the post.
The 2019 study Nasser referred to found that a typical 240g organic or conventional apple contains around 100 million bacteria, and much of it is located in the fruit’s core, particularly the seeds.
"Various gut-friendly bacteria reside in the apple, and most of them in the core. As such, eating the core after removing the seeds provides ten times more healthy bacteria than eating the flesh alone,” Garima Goyal, a registered dietitian, told indianexpress.com.
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay