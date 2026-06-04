Jun 04, 2026

The World’s Weirdest Vegetarian Foods

Aanya Mehta

Black Sesame Soup

This thick dessert soup made from ground black sesame seeds has an intense nutty flavour and striking charcoal black appearance.

Source: wikimedia commons

Casu Marzu Cheese

This controversial Sardinian cheese becomes soft and creamy through fermentation, making it one of the world’s most unusual vegetarian dairy foods.

Source: wikimedia commons

Century Egg

These preserved eggs develop dark jelly like whites and creamy green yolks after weeks of curing in clay, ash, and salt mixtures

Source: wikimedia commons

Durian Desserts

Durian’s strong smell divides opinion worldwide, but the fruit is widely used in vegetarian sweets, ice creams, sticky rice desserts, and pastries.

Source: instagram: misumisu_patisserie

Fried Cactus

Nopales, or cactus paddles, are commonly grilled or fried in Mexican cuisine and have a slightly slimy yet refreshing texture.

Source: wikimedia commons

Natto

Made from fermented soybeans, natto is known for its sticky texture, stringy consistency, and strong aroma, often eaten with rice for breakfast.

Source: wikimedia commons

Stinky Tofu

This fermented tofu is famous for its extremely strong smell, but fans love its crispy exterior and soft, flavourful centre.

Source: wikimedia commons

Surströmming-Inspired Fermented Potatoes

Certain Nordic fermented potato preparations are known for their powerful smell and tangy taste, developed through traditional preservation methods.

Source: wikimedia commons

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