The World’s Weirdest Vegetarian Foods

Jun 04, 2026
This thick dessert soup made from ground black sesame seeds has an intense nutty flavour and striking charcoal black appearance.
Source: wikimedia commons
This controversial Sardinian cheese becomes soft and creamy through fermentation, making it one of the world’s most unusual vegetarian dairy foods.
Source: wikimedia commons
These preserved eggs develop dark jelly like whites and creamy green yolks after weeks of curing in clay, ash, and salt mixtures
Source: wikimedia commons
Durian’s strong smell divides opinion worldwide, but the fruit is widely used in vegetarian sweets, ice creams, sticky rice desserts, and pastries.
Source: instagram: misumisu_patisserie
Nopales, or cactus paddles, are commonly grilled or fried in Mexican cuisine and have a slightly slimy yet refreshing texture.
Source: wikimedia commons
Made from fermented soybeans, natto is known for its sticky texture, stringy consistency, and strong aroma, often eaten with rice for breakfast.
Source: wikimedia commons
This fermented tofu is famous for its extremely strong smell, but fans love its crispy exterior and soft, flavourful centre.
Source: wikimedia commons
Certain Nordic fermented potato preparations are known for their powerful smell and tangy taste, developed through traditional preservation methods.
Source: wikimedia commons
Fun Ways to Fold and Wrap Your Momos