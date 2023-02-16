Sumptuous besan chilla toast recipe
This Besan Chilla Toast recipe shared by Chef Meghna Kamdar on her Instagram is easy to make and barely takes any time.
Take 1 cup of besan. Add 2 cups of veggies (chopped coriander leaves, onion, carrots, tomatoes, green chillies).
Put 1 tsp of ajwain, 1 tsp of coriander powder, 1 tsp of red chili powder and 1/2 tsp of turmeric powder in the mixture. Add some salt.
Mix everything and add water to make batter. Using this batter, you can also make a chilla, if you don’t want to make toast.
In a pan, take some oil. Dip bread slices in the chilla batter and cook on both sides. Apply mint coriander chutney and tomato ketchup on the slices.
Shred some cheese and make the sandwich on the pan itself. Heat will ensure cheese melts and you get an excellent texture, replete with all those flavours and crunchy vegetables.
