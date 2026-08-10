Summer-friendly desserts you need to try

Aug 10, 2026
This quick mango ice cream uses ripe mangoes for a tropical dessert that’s creamy, fruity, and perfect for hot afternoons.
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This chilled dessert layers frozen yoghurt with fresh fruit for a refreshing, creamy treat that feels light yet indulgent during summer.
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Fresh fruit tossed with mint and citrus flavours gives this dessert a refreshing mojito inspired twist that’s perfect for warm evenings.
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Crisp meringue topped with berries, lemon curd, and cream makes pavlova one of the ultimate summer centrepiece desserts.
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Inspired by the tropical drink, this frozen yoghurt dessert blends pineapple and coconut flavours into a refreshing family friendly summer treat.
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This retro inspired jelly dessert combines sparkling prosecco with fruit for a chilled, elegant dessert perfect for summer parties.
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Packed with seasonal berries and citrus flavours, this classic pudding is juicy, vibrant, and ideal for berry season.
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A lighter take on the classic panna cotta, this version combines yoghurt, strawberries, and roasted rhubarb for a cool and silky summer dessert.
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