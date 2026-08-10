Aug 10, 2026

Summer-friendly desserts you need to try

Aanya Mehta

Cheat’s Mango Ice Cream

This quick mango ice cream uses ripe mangoes for a tropical dessert that’s creamy, fruity, and perfect for hot afternoons.

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Frozen Yoghurt Layer Cake

This chilled dessert layers frozen yoghurt with fresh fruit for a refreshing, creamy treat that feels light yet indulgent during summer.

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Mojito Fruit Salad

Fresh fruit tossed with mint and citrus flavours gives this dessert a refreshing mojito inspired twist that’s perfect for warm evenings.

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Pavlova Royale

Crisp meringue topped with berries, lemon curd, and cream makes pavlova one of the ultimate summer centrepiece desserts.

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Piña Colada Fro-Yo

Inspired by the tropical drink, this frozen yoghurt dessert blends pineapple and coconut flavours into a refreshing family friendly summer treat.

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Prosecco Jelly

This retro inspired jelly dessert combines sparkling prosecco with fruit for a chilled, elegant dessert perfect for summer parties.

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Summer Berry Pudding

Packed with seasonal berries and citrus flavours, this classic pudding is juicy, vibrant, and ideal for berry season.

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Vanilla Yoghurt Panna Cotta

A lighter take on the classic panna cotta, this version combines yoghurt, strawberries, and roasted rhubarb for a cool and silky summer dessert.

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