Some steps to eating right as it rains
Prepare small portions of meals so that they can be consumed fresh. Leftovers, especially if not refrigerated on time, can go bad due to moisture and humidity in the air.
Avoid eating uncooked food. Any raw food consumption should be avoided as it can be a host of harmful viruses and bacteria
Stay away from any kind of fried food. Instead, food can be pressure-cooked, stir-fried, sautéed and can be prepared with other methods that provide proper heat.
Wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly before consuming. Do not buy fruits or vegetables that have any blemish or cuts.
Stick to high-quality fresh cut fruits and juices made at home and avoid them even at restaurants.
Avoid drinking contamina
t
ed water
