Should you not consume fruits after 2pm? Here’s what a nutritionist says
Fruits are a powerhouse of nutrients and an essential component of a healthy diet. But there are many ‘myths’ around the right time to have fruits.
So, is there a correct time to have fruits to reap maximum benefits? Here’s what nutritionist Mohita Gupta suggests.
“Some say don’t eat mangoes after 2 pm. Some say after 4. Everyone seems to have their theory. None of these claims is true,” she says in an Instagram post.
“There are many myths surrounding the best times to eat a mango and other fruits. Fruits don’t double in calories or become toxic at night. Stop fearing them,” she advised.
“Fruits provide the body with many beneficial nutrients and fibre. They are an essential part of a healthy diet,” said Gupta.
“Eating fruit is a good idea at any time of the day. However, I’d recommend you to avoid fruits or any food within 3 hours of bedtime so you can get restful sleep,” said Gupta.
