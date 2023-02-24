Should you kickstart your day with fried foods?

“Best breakfast options” include protein, fibre, and healthy fats to keep one satisfied until midday, as well as a moderate quantity of unrefined carbohydrates to offer immediate energy.
DT Neha Pathania, chief dietician, Paras Hospitals, Gurugram said, “One should avoid deep-fried or acidic foods first thing in the morning on an empty stomach since they can create heartburn, and acidity, and worsen gastrointestinal issues.”
Furthermore, fried food is often unhealthy (high in trans fats and oils) and can deplete your energy levels for the remainder of the day, she said.
"Also, eating protein and fibre-rich meals in the morning keeps your hunger in check for the rest of the day,” Pathania told indianexpress.com.
Additionally, registered dietitian Garima Goyal advised adding a little variation to such items to make them “healthier”.
“Don’t deep fry the pav, rather just heat them up with little or negligible fat content," Goyal said.
