Should diabetics have jackfruit or kathal?

Those diagnosed with diabetes, or even pre-diabetes, are often advised to avoid or restrict the consumption of certain foods, especially those with a high glycemic index.

To help you make the right choices, we are here to with one such diabetes-friendly food that you can enjoy -- jackfruit.

It has a medium glycemic index (GI) of about 50–60 on a scale of 100, said Dr Jinal Patel, dietitian, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Mumbai.

"But, diabetics should ideally have raw jackfruit that has a low glycemic load and can help them to balance their blood sugar levels. Besides, it is low in calories as well," she said.

However, the expert cautioned against eating it in large quantities. "Diabetic people should even eat raw jackfruit in moderation”.

She suggested, adding that raw jackfruit is a better option for diabetics "as compared to the cooked variety as it has low sugar content and is low in calorie”.

