Apr 30, 2026

Seasonal vegetable recipes to try this summer

Aanya Mehta

Baingan Bharta

Smoky roasted eggplant mashed with spices and herbs. Though flavourful, it can be kept light for summer by using minimal oil.

Source: unsplash

Bharwa Bhindi

Okra stuffed with a tangy-spicy masala and slow-cooked till crisp. It’s light, flavourful, and pairs perfectly with roti for a simple summer meal.

Source: unsplash

Kakdi Salad

A crunchy cucumber based salad with lemon and mild seasoning. Refreshing and hydrating, it’s a must have side in summer.

Source: unsplash

Kundru Fry

Thinly sliced ivy gourd stir-fried till crisp with spices. A crunchy, quick dish that adds variety to your plate.

Source: unsplash

Lauki Chana Dal

A comforting mix of bottle gourd and chana dal, cooked with mild spices. It’s wholesome, easy to digest, and great for everyday lunches.

Source: unsplash

Parwal Aloo Sabzi

A classic North Indian dish made with pointed gourd and potatoes. Mildly spiced and easy to cook, it’s perfect for everyday meals.

Source: wikimedia commons

Pumpkin Sabzi

A sweet savoury pumpkin dish with subtle spices and a hint of tang. Light, comforting, and ideal for balancing spicy summer meals.

Source: unsplash

Tori Sabji

A quick sauté of ridge gourd with basic spices, soft, juicy, and perfect for hot days. Best enjoyed with phulkas or light rice dishes.

Source: youtube: cooking with sabeera

Beat the summer heat with these refreshing raitas