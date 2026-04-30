Seasonal vegetable recipes to try this summer

Apr 30, 2026
Smoky roasted eggplant mashed with spices and herbs. Though flavourful, it can be kept light for summer by using minimal oil.
Source: unsplash
Okra stuffed with a tangy-spicy masala and slow-cooked till crisp. It’s light, flavourful, and pairs perfectly with roti for a simple summer meal.
Source: unsplash
A crunchy cucumber based salad with lemon and mild seasoning. Refreshing and hydrating, it’s a must have side in summer.
Source: unsplash
Thinly sliced ivy gourd stir-fried till crisp with spices. A crunchy, quick dish that adds variety to your plate.
Source: unsplash
A comforting mix of bottle gourd and chana dal, cooked with mild spices. It’s wholesome, easy to digest, and great for everyday lunches.
Source: unsplash
A classic North Indian dish made with pointed gourd and potatoes. Mildly spiced and easy to cook, it’s perfect for everyday meals.
Source: wikimedia commons
A sweet savoury pumpkin dish with subtle spices and a hint of tang. Light, comforting, and ideal for balancing spicy summer meals.
Source: unsplash
A quick sauté of ridge gourd with basic spices, soft, juicy, and perfect for hot days. Best enjoyed with phulkas or light rice dishes.
Source: youtube: cooking with sabeera
Beat the summer heat with these refreshing raitas