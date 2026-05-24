May 24, 2026

Seasonal Fruits You Should Eat to Beat the Heat

Aanya Mehta

Bael

Bael is widely consumed in summer as juices and sherbets because of its naturally cooling properties and digestive benefits.

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Jamun

This purple seasonal fruit is loved for its sweet-tangy flavour and is often eaten fresh with salt during peak summer months.

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Karonda

Karonda’s tart flavour makes it perfect for summer pickles, chutneys, and cooling preserves.

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Litchi

Juicy and fragrant, litchis are a beloved seasonal fruit packed with refreshing sweetness and vitamin C.

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Muskmelon

Muskmelon helps replenish fluids and provides a naturally cooling effect during dry summer afternoons.

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Phalsa

Tiny and tangy, phalsa berries are commonly turned into cooling summer drinks that help refresh the body in extreme heat.

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Tadgola

Also known as ice apple, this translucent fruit is naturally hydrating and especially popular in coastal Indian summers.

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Watermelon

Loaded with water and natural sweetness, watermelon remains one of the most refreshing fruits to eat during hot weather.

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