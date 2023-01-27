Satiate your hunger pangs with crunchy ‘Kiwi Corn Bites’
Chop two kiwi fruits and keep them aside.
In a bowl, take 1/2 cup hung curd (hung curd is prepared by removing water from curd and leaving it hanging in a cool place overnight).
Add boiled sweetcorn, capsicum, green chillies, coriander leaves, roasted crushed peanuts and some green onions. Add chopped kiwi fruits.
Add one teaspoon roasted cumin seeds powder and some salt. Mix it up.
Spread it on top of salted biscuits/toasted bread/chapati or use it as a dip.
Garnish with coriander, kiwi fruit and red capsicum.
