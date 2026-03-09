Refreshing Salads to Try This Summer

Mar 09, 2026
Fresh, simple, and elegant, Caprese Salad features slices of ripe tomatoes, creamy mozzarella, and fragrant basil leaves. A drizzle of olive oil and balsamic glaze ties everything together. This Italian salad celebrates fresh ingredients and is a perfect light dish for warm weather.
Cooling and creamy, Tzatziki style cucumber yogurt salad is perfect for hot days. Crisp cucumbers are mixed with thick yogurt, garlic, dill, and olive oil. The result is a light, tangy salad that pairs well with grilled dishes or can be enjoyed on its own.
A classic Mediterranean favourite, Greek Salad combines crisp cucumbers, tomatoes, olives, red onions, and feta cheese. Drizzled with olive oil and sprinkled with oregano, this salad is bright, tangy, and full of flavour. It’s simple yet satisfying, making it ideal for summer lunches.
Juicy mangoes and creamy avocados come together in Mango Avocado Salad for a bright tropical dish. With red onions, lime juice, cilantro, and a touch of chili, this salad delivers a refreshing balance of sweet, tangy, and spicy flavours.
Chilled Pasta Salad loaded with colourful vegetables like bell peppers, olives, tomatoes, and cucumbers is a summer favourite. Tossed with a light vinaigrette, it’s refreshing, filling, and perfect for picnics, barbecues, or quick meals.
Nutritious and refreshing, Quinoa Salad with avocado combines fluffy quinoa with creamy avocado, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and lemon dressing. Packed with protein and fresh flavours, it’s a wholesome summer meal that’s both light and filling.
Bold and refreshing, Som Tam (Thai green papaya salad) mixes shredded unripe papaya with lime juice, fish sauce, chili, peanuts, and palm sugar. The combination of spicy, sour, sweet, and salty flavours creates a vibrant salad that’s both refreshing and addictive.
The sweet and juicy freshness of watermelon pairs beautifully with the salty tang of feta in Watermelon Feta Salad. Tossed with mint leaves, olive oil, and a squeeze of lime, this salad is incredibly refreshing on hot summer days. It’s light, hydrating, and perfect as a quick side dish or healthy snack.
