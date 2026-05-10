May 10, 2026

Recipes to pamper your mother this mother's day

Aanya Mehta

Avocado Toast with a Twist

Upgrade basic avocado toast with poached eggs, feta cheese, chili flakes, and seeds for a trendy, nutritious breakfast she’ll love.

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Chocolate Dipped Strawberries

An easy yet elegant dessert, juicy strawberries dipped in rich chocolate for a sweet finishing touch.

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Classic Cheesecake

Bake a creamy cheesecake topped with fruit or chocolate sauce, it’s indulgent and perfect for celebrating.

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Creamy Mushroom Pasta

A rich, creamy mushroom pasta makes for a cosy lunch or dinner, packed with flavour and perfect for a special day.

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Fluffy Pancake Breakfast

Start her day with soft, golden pancakes topped with fresh berries, maple syrup, and a dollop of whipped cream. Simple, classic, and comforting.

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Fresh Summer Salad

Balance the indulgence with a vibrant salad of greens, fruits, nuts, and a light dressing, refreshing and elegant.

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Homemade Pizza Night

Let her relax while you prepare a delicious homemade pizza with her favourite toppings, fun, interactive, and always a hit.

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Refreshing Mocktail

Pair the meal with a refreshing mocktail, think citrus, mint, and fresh fruit, for a festive, feel good vibe.

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Light dinner options for this summer