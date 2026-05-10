Recipes to pamper your mother this mother's day

May 10, 2026
Upgrade basic avocado toast with poached eggs, feta cheese, chili flakes, and seeds for a trendy, nutritious breakfast she’ll love.
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An easy yet elegant dessert, juicy strawberries dipped in rich chocolate for a sweet finishing touch.
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Bake a creamy cheesecake topped with fruit or chocolate sauce, it’s indulgent and perfect for celebrating.
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A rich, creamy mushroom pasta makes for a cosy lunch or dinner, packed with flavour and perfect for a special day.
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Start her day with soft, golden pancakes topped with fresh berries, maple syrup, and a dollop of whipped cream. Simple, classic, and comforting.
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Balance the indulgence with a vibrant salad of greens, fruits, nuts, and a light dressing, refreshing and elegant.
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Let her relax while you prepare a delicious homemade pizza with her favourite toppings, fun, interactive, and always a hit.
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Pair the meal with a refreshing mocktail, think citrus, mint, and fresh fruit, for a festive, feel good vibe.
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Light dinner options for this summer