Recipe for low-carb paratha

Rashi Chowdhary, a nutritionist, posted a recipe for low-carb paratha saying, “I’m making this tomorrow.”

Ingredients *1/2 cup gluten free atta (no corn) *1/2 cup grated cauliflower *1/4th cup finely chopped onions *2 tbsp of ghee *Salt, chilli powder, amchoor and coriander as per your liking *Some water or almond milk

Mix the ingredients and keep aside for 30 minutes.

Take a small ball of the dough and press it with a rolling pin between two sheets of butter paper.

Put a little bit ghee on a hot pan, remove the butter paper, and put the paratha on the pan.

Wait for it to cook a little and then gently remove the butter paper from the top, flip it and cook from the other side.

