Rashi Chowdhary, a nutritionist, posted a recipe for low-carb paratha saying, “I’m making this tomorrow.”
Ingredients*1/2 cup gluten free atta (no corn)*1/2 cup grated cauliflower*1/4th cup finely chopped onions*2 tbsp of ghee*Salt, chilli powder, amchoor and coriander as per your liking*Some water or almond milk
Mix the ingredients and keep aside for 30 minutes.
Take a small ball of the dough and press it with a rolling pin between two sheets of butter paper.
Put a little bit ghee on a hot pan, remove the butter paper, and put the paratha on the pan.
Wait for it to cook a little and then gently remove the butter paper from the top, flip it and cook from the other side.