Recipe for healthy til laddoo
Heat a kadai and add 1/4th cup sesame seeds to it.
The pan should not be too hot but on low heat. On a low flame roast the sesame seeds for 3-4 minutes. Then remove the seeds from the pan.
Then in the same kadai/pan, heat 1 tbsp ghee & jaggery- and let it cook for 4 mins slowly.
Then add shonth & sesame seeds and let it cook for 1 min while stirring continuously.
Then transfer this mixture in another plate & let it cool for 1-2 minutes. Then wet your palms with little water, take small portion & shape into round.
Repeat the same with remaining ladoo mixture. You can roll the ladoos in grated coconut if you like to make it more tasty & healthy.
