Must-try Ramadan recipes for your Iftar table

Feb 24, 2026
Cooked in a creamy gravy of yoghurt, nuts, and aromatic spices, korma is a luxurious main dish often served with naan or sheermal during Ramadan gatherings.
A Ramadan staple, Haleem is a slow cooked blend of wheat, lentils, and meat simmered for hours until creamy and rich. Topped with fried onions, ghee, mint, and lemon, it’s one of the most iconic and filling Iftar dishes.
Soft, flavourful kebabs made from minced meat and spices are a staple on Ramadan tables. Served with chutney and onions, they make for a protein packed and indulgent addition to the meal.
A celebratory dessert, malpua is deep fried and soaked in syrup, then topped with thick, creamy rabri. This rich sweet perfectly rounds off a festive Ramadan feast.
Fragrant basmati rice layered with spiced meat, herbs, and saffron makes biryani a festive must have. This one pot feast is hearty, aromatic, and perfect for sharing with family after breaking the fast.
A slow cooked stew of tender meat in a rich, spiced gravy, Nihari is traditionally eaten during Ramadan nights or for Sehri. Paired with soft khameeri roti, it’s deeply comforting and energy rich.
This festive dessert made with milk, vermicelli, dates, and nuts is a Ramadan favourite. Rich, creamy, and lightly sweet, it’s often served after Iftar or dinner.
Unlike regular samosas, these are generously filled with spiced minced meat and fried until crisp. They’re a classic Ramadan snack that’s both indulgent and satisfying.
