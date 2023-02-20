Quick tips for healthy diet
Choose complex carbohydrates over simple carbohydrates.
Consume adequate protein everyday.
Target 8-11 servings of fibre from high fibre fruits, vegetables, soups, salads and vegetable smoothies.
Target water intake: 2.7 litres for women and 3.7 litres for men.
Regular sunshine exposure, exercise, and rest.
Avoid over consumption of salt, avoid table salt and experiment with low sodium salt.
