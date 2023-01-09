Quick recipe to festive lunch

Hazel Wallace, nutritionist, went to Instagram to share one of her festive lunches that will suit well for your digestion and will be light and filling.
Preheat oven to 180c and begin by making the falafels. Add the chickpeas and chestnuts to the blender and blend until large crumbs are formed.
On another lined baking tray scatted the parsnip and carrot coins and drizzle with oil. Place both trays into the oven for 25 minutes.
Meanwhile prepare the cranberry relish by adding the diced red onion and balsamic vinegar, salt and garlic to a saucepan on a medium heat. Sauté for 5 minutes before adding the cranberries.Turn the heat down and simmer for a further 15 minutes gently crushing the cranberries to your desired texture.
Prepare the sprout salad by combining the sliced/shaved brussels, cooked parsnips and carrots, red cabbage, maple syrup and pomegranate seeds.
Line your lunchbox with some rocket or lettuce of choice, then add the falafels, brussel sprout salad and a dollop of the cranberry relish. Option to add some extra pomegranate seeds.