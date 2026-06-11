Jun 11, 2026

South Indian Snacks Worth Trying at Least Once

Aanya Mehta

Banana Bonda

A popular snack in parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, ripe bananas are coated in batter and deep-fried until golden and delicious.

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Chegodilu

These crunchy rice flour rings are seasoned with spices and sesame seeds, making them one of Andhra Pradesh's most addictive traditional snacks.

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Kuzhi Paniyaram

Made using leftover idli or dosa batter, these fluffy dumplings are cooked in a special pan and can be prepared in both savoury and sweet versions.

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Maddur Vada

Originating in Karnataka, this crispy onion vada is flavored with curry leaves, green chilies, and semolina, making it a perfect tea time treat.

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Nippattu

This crispy rice flour cracker is flavoured with peanuts, chilies, and curry leaves, offering a satisfying crunch with every bite.

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Parippu Vada

A crunchy lentil fritter packed with spices, onions, and curry leaves, Parippu Vada is a beloved Kerala tea-shop classic.

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Punugulu

These golden, bite-sized fritters are made from fermented dosa batter and are typically served with coconut or peanut chutney.

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Unniyappam

Made with rice flour, jaggery, banana, and coconut, these soft, sweet fritters are a cherished Kerala specialty often enjoyed during festivals.

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