South Indian Snacks Worth Trying at Least Once

Jun 11, 2026
A popular snack in parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, ripe bananas are coated in batter and deep-fried until golden and delicious.
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These crunchy rice flour rings are seasoned with spices and sesame seeds, making them one of Andhra Pradesh's most addictive traditional snacks.
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Made using leftover idli or dosa batter, these fluffy dumplings are cooked in a special pan and can be prepared in both savoury and sweet versions.
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Originating in Karnataka, this crispy onion vada is flavored with curry leaves, green chilies, and semolina, making it a perfect tea time treat.
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This crispy rice flour cracker is flavoured with peanuts, chilies, and curry leaves, offering a satisfying crunch with every bite.
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A crunchy lentil fritter packed with spices, onions, and curry leaves, Parippu Vada is a beloved Kerala tea-shop classic.
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These golden, bite-sized fritters are made from fermented dosa batter and are typically served with coconut or peanut chutney.
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Made with rice flour, jaggery, banana, and coconut, these soft, sweet fritters are a cherished Kerala specialty often enjoyed during festivals.
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